Nigeria’s D’Tigress Claw Back To Maul Philippines In FIBA Qualifiers

The D’Tigress have clawed their path back to winning ways after they mauled the Philippines, 101–84, in their third game at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournament.

Nigeria, fresh off a loss to South Korea in their second match, were on the verge of slipping up against another Asian opponent.

The African champions trailed 51–42 at halftime but showed character and attacking intensity to overturn the deficit in the French city of Lyon.

READ ALSO: D’Tigress Thrash Colombia 70–37 In FIBA World Cup Qualifier

6 players with double digits for Nigeria Advertisement Macaulay 16 PTS

Enabosi 15 PTS

Balogun 14 PTS

Kalu 13 PTS

Kunaiyi 10 PTS

Musa 10 PTS#FIBAWWC x #WeOwnTheGame pic.twitter.com/Wo5tN6iSmL — FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) March 14, 2026

Rena Wakama’s team scored 34 and 25 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to hand Nigeria their second win of the competition.

More to follow…