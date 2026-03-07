Three Soldiers Dead As Troops Neutralise 45 Terrorists In Katsina

No fewer than 45 terrorists have been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army in Katsina State.

The terrorists met their Waterloo during a fierce gun battle with the troops in the Danmusa Local Government Area of the North-Western State on Friday.

Confirming this in a statement on Saturday, the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’zu, said three soldiers lost their lives in the process.

He said the bandits had earlier attacked Alhazawa village in Musawa LGA on Thursday, rustling cattle belonging to residents.

Mua’zu, however, said community members, alongside some repentant bandits in the area, resisted the attack, killing four of the assailants and recovering the stolen cattle.

‘Reprisal’

The bandits were said to have regrouped and returned on March 6, with the intent to carry out a reprisal attack.

According to the statement, the gunmen encountered troops stationed at a forward operating base in Dan Ali, located in Danmusa LGA.

“The Nigerian Army has dealt a severe blow to bandits terrorizing Katsina State, neutralizing 45 criminals in a fierce encounter in Danmusa Local Government Area.

“Among those killed was Alti, the nephew and second-in-command to the notorious bandit leader, Adamu Alieru. Also eliminated was another top bandit known as Damale,” Mua’zu stated.

Military Operations

In August 2025, the state government said that troops of the Nigerian Army killed seven armed bandits and recovered four motorcycles at Baba in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

It said the operation, which lasted for over two hours, was carried out after credible intelligence revealed the movement of criminal elements terrorising farming communities in the area.

The government stated that the troops engaged the bandits in a decisive operation, neutralising seven of them while the rest fled with gunshot wounds.

Four motorcycles used for their operations were also recovered during the mission.

Also in August, 76 kidnapped victims were reportedly rescued as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck again in its ongoing manhunt for the notorious bandit kingpin Babaro and his gang, the masterminds behind the recent da deadly attack on Gidan Mantau Community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The state government said that NAF carried out a decisive air operation this morning at Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area and rescued the victims, including women and children.

It also said the precision air interdiction specifically targeted Babaro’s stronghold at Pauwa Hill—one of his most notorious bases that has long been a source of terror to surrounding communities.