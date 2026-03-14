20 Killed As Bandits Ambush Security Patrol In Plateau

No fewer than 20 security operatives and vigilantes were reportedly killed when heavily armed bandits ambushed a joint patrol team in Wanka and surrounding communities of the Garga area in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Kanam Development Association (KADA) disclosed this in a statement signed by its Secretary, ND Shehu Kanam, and Chairman, Garba G. Aliyu, issued on Saturday in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The association said the victims included 12 security personnel, among them two senior military officers, and eight vigilante members who were assisting security forces to protect the communities.

According to the statement, the patrol team—made up of military personnel and local vigilantes—was travelling in two vehicles on routine security operations across the communities of Garga, Kyaram and Gyambau when they were suddenly ambushed by hundreds of heavily armed bandits on their way to Wanka at about 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

“In the unfortunate exchange of gunfire that followed the ambush, our nation lost brave defenders who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Three Dead, Five Rescued As Bus Plunges Into River In Ibadan

KADA described the deaths of the security personnel and vigilantes as “deeply painful and unacceptable,” noting that the fallen operatives died while defending rural communities that have long faced repeated attacks.

The association added that after the ambush, the bandits reportedly stormed Kyaram community, where they looted properties worth millions of naira and rustled a large number of cattle belonging to residents.

KADA warned that the incident was not isolated, stressing that communities around Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau and neighbouring settlements located along the borders of Plateau, Taraba and Bauchi states have endured persistent attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling for the past three to four years.

The association said it had previously issued several appeals to authorities over the deteriorating security situation but lamented that the crisis has continued to escalate.

It therefore called on the local, state and federal governments to urgently intervene to prevent further bloodshed in the affected communities.

Among its demands, KADA urged the immediate deployment of additional military and security personnel to Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Wanka and neighbouring communities, as well as the establishment of a permanent security presence in the border areas.

The group also called for coordinated security operations along the Plateau–Taraba–Bauchi border corridor, which it said bandits exploit due to the difficult terrain.

In addition, it appealed for relief support for affected residents, many of whom have reportedly lost homes, livestock and other sources of livelihood as a result of the attacks.

“The people of these communities are law-abiding citizens whose only desire is to live peacefully, farm their land, raise their families and contribute to the development of our nation. They cannot and must not be abandoned to the mercy of armed criminals,” the statement added.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation of the incident from security authorities were unsuccessful, as both the military and the police did not respond to calls and messages seeking confirmation as of press time.

KADA also extended condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces, the families of the fallen soldiers and vigilantes, and the affected communities, saying their sacrifice would not be forgotten.