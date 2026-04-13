Ogun APC Endorses Tinubu, Picks Senator Olamilekan As Guber Candidate

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office in 2027 and also endorsed Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who represents Ogun West Senatorial District, as the consensus governorship candidate of the party.

The decision was taken at a strategic caucus meeting of the party held at the state secretariat in the state capital on Monday.

The meeting, which is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen party unity, review current political developments, and chart a forward-looking course for the party in the state, was attended by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Unveiling the candidate, Governor Abiodun, the leader of the party in the state, said the move was aimed at presenting a formidable candidate and breaking the jinx of Ogun West Senatorial District not producing a governor since the creation of the state.

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He explained that the caucus meeting was convened to secure the buy-in of major stakeholders, adding that he had earlier met with other aspirants who agreed to support the party’s choice.

“Today, those I considered as front-runners in Ogun West have given their consent and bought into the idea. The reason Ogun West has not been able to produce a governor until now is due to a lack of cooperation. I am proud to say that I have spoken to Hon. Biodun Akinlade and Hon. Gboyega Isiaka, and I can confirm that they are fully on board with having a single Ogun West candidate,” he said.

“Nothing will give me more joy than to break the 50-year-old jinx. Nothing will give me more joy than to fulfill the aspirations of my predecessors and ensure that Ogun West produces the next governor of Ogun State. On that note, permit me to unveil the person we have decided will be the next flagbearer of our great party in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.”

According to the governor, a series of consultations were held with key stakeholders, including a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, to arrive at an acceptable candidate to fly the party’s flag in the 2027 election.

“A lot of discussions have taken place behind the scenes, and these discussions did not just start a month or two ago. I must confess that they began about six months ago. The President called Chief Olusegun Osoba, who in turn reached out to me and a few others. He expressed satisfaction with what we are doing and indicated his interest in having a say in who would work with him in Ogun State in the next election,” he said.

Governor Abiodun added that after carefully assessing all aspirants who indicated interest in the governorship race, a candidate was selected based on competence, capacity, and the President’s understanding of each aspirant.

“He asked me which zone I preferred for the next governor to come from, and without hesitation, I said Ogun West. When he asked why, I told him it is the only senatorial district that has not produced a governor in the history of the state. I also told him that this position aligns with the aspirations of my predecessors. We may disagree on other issues, but on this, we are in agreement,” he said.

He noted that while all aspirants have their strengths, some possess stronger credentials than others, stressing that a governorship aspirant must also have the financial capacity to run an election rather than depend solely on external support.

The governor said the party has grown in leaps and bounds in the last seven years as new members joined, making it the dominant party with little or no opposition.

He noted that though every member has the right to aspire, there is a need for party members to align and streamline their thoughts.

In his acceptance speech, the governorship candidate thanked party leaders and other stakeholders for their support and promised not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him by the party.

Also in attendance were former governors of the state, Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun, as well as former deputy governors.

Others present at the meeting included the State Party Chairman, past state chairmen of the party, serving and past state deputy chairmen, serving and past state secretaries, and serving and past governors and deputy governors.

Also present were serving and past members of the National Assembly, principal officers and members of the State House of Assembly, and the Secretary to the State Government.

Other attendees included the State Woman Leader, State Youth Leader, State Leader of Persons Living with Disabilities, State Legal Adviser, as well as past Speakers and Deputy Speakers.

Also in attendance were all members of the National and Zonal Executive Committees from the state, all National Caucus members from the state, and six women representatives from the two senatorial districts.