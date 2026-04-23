2027 Elections: APC Adjusts Schedule Of Activities, Moves Presidential Primary To May 23

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a major revision to its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

Addressing journalists shortly after its NWC meeting, held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, said that the adjustments were made to ensure full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the revised guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: APC Primaries: Governor Bago Urges Neutrality, Warns Against Bribery

According to the revised time table, the presidential primary of the party, earlier fixed for May 15, will now hold on Saturday, May 23, while the dates for other elective positions were also altered.

The party also announced that expression of interest and nomination forms for all elective positions are open to all party members.

Accompanied by the national leaders of people with disabilities (PWDs), Tolu Bankole, the APC deputy spokesman, explained that with the revised schedule, the sale of nomination forms would commence on Saturday, April 25, and conclude on Saturday, May 2, 2026, while the deadline for the submission of all completed forms was set for Monday, May 4, 2026.

Screening

The screening process for all aspirants—spanning the House of Assembly to the presidency—is scheduled to take place between May 6 and May 9, 2026.

Meseko further said that the screening for presidential aspirants would be held on Saturday, May 9, with the official publication of results for all categories on May 11.

The primary elections are scheduled to begin with the House of Representatives on Friday, May 15.

This will be followed by the Senate primaries on Monday, May 18, while the State House of Assembly elections are set for Wednesday, May 20.

The governorship primaries will take place on Thursday, May 21, with the presidential primary concluding the sequence on Saturday, May 23.

In a move that surprised many political observers, the party debunked rumours of restricted access to nomination forms to all party members aspiring for any of the elective positions.

“I am here to inform all party faithful and aspirants that expression of interest and nomination forms for all aspirants seeking offices under the All Progressives Congress are open,” the spokesperson clarified.

Regarding the conduct of the primaries, Meseko said that the NWC adopted both direct and consensus modes, as provided by the Electoral Act, while emphasising the importance of aspirants’ consent.

He also said that the party’s highest administrative organ ceded powers to the state chapters to determine which of the modes to be used for their primaries.

“Where there is consensus and an aspirant does not agree, it automatically reverts to direct primaries. The consensus option must be agreed to by all aspirants; if not, the consensus option reverts to direct primaries,” Meseko said.

The NWC also addressed internal party leadership in Zamfara State, scheduling ward, local, and state congresses to begin on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Ward congresses are set for April 30, while the state congress and subsequent appeals will wrap up by May 3.

The party further assured its members that the updated membership register, including newly registered individuals, has been successfully transmitted to INEC.

The deputy national publicity secretary said the party was now fully ready for the upcoming primary elections.