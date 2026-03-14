Former Super Eagles Midfielder Henry Nwosu Dies At 62

Nigeria’s football community has been hit with yet another bout of grief following the death of former Super Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu, who passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 62.

The news of Nwosu’s passing was announced by Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami through his social media platforms on Saturday.

According to Odegbami, Nwosu died at about 4:00 a.m. at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Idi-Araba, where he had been receiving intensive medical care since Wednesday, March 11.

“Henry Nwosu passes on! After five days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 a.m. this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, where he had been in intensive care since Wednesday,” Odegbami wrote.

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON. May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven.”

READ ALSO: Former Super Eagles Coach Onigbinde Is Dead

Born in Imo State, Nwosu rose to prominence as a gifted midfielder known for his vision, creativity, and technical skill. He was the youngest member of Nigeria’s victorious squad at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, where the then Green Eagles secured the country’s first continental title on home soil.

His performances during the tournament and in subsequent international appearances established him as one of the most exciting midfielders of his generation.

Beyond his international career, Nwosu was also a prominent figure in Nigerian domestic football, where he earned admiration for his intelligence on the ball and leadership on the field.

After retiring from active football, the former international remained deeply involved in the game, working as a coach and mentor to younger players while contributing to grassroots development.

Nwosu’s death comes just days after the passing of former NFF technical director and Super Eagles coach Adegboye Onigbinde, who led Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup and died at the age of 88.