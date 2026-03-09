Former Super Eagles Coach Onigbinde Is Dead

A former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, has died at the age of 88.

His family announced the passing on Monday via a message signed by a member of his family, Bolade Adesuyi.

The message read, “With great gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life and your contributions to the Nigerian nation and the world as an unequalled football coach.”

The statement added that final funeral arrangements would be communicated later.

Onigbinde led the country to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan/Korea.

He returned to the dugout in 2002, after a first stint as coach of the Green Eagles between 1982 and 1984, replacing the late Shuaibu Amodu.

In 1984, Onigbinde led Nigeria to the final of the 1984 African Nations Cup, where they lost 3–1 to Cameroon.

He later served as a technical instructor for both the Confederation of African Football and FIFA.