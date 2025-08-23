One Dead, 76 Rescued As Troops Destroy Bandit Kingpin’s Hideout In Katsina

An underage has been reported killed, while 76 were rescued as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck again in its ongoing manhunt for the notorious bandit kingpin Babaro and his gang, the masterminds behind the recent da deadly attack on Gidan Mantau Community in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

In a statement signed and issued on Saturday by Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs stated that, the NAF carried out a decisive air operation this morning at Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of the State and rescued 76 kidnapped victims, including women and children.

He said, the precision air interdiction, conducted between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., specifically targeted Babaro’s stronghold at Pauwa Hill—one of his most notorious bases that has long been a source of terror to surrounding communities.

Confirming the development, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner revealed that the rescued victims included all those abducted during the attack on Unguwar Mantau in Malumfashi.

He however regrettably, announced that one child tragically lost his life during the ordeal.

According to the Commissioner, the development reflected the renewed momentum of security operations across Katsina State.

He added that, the strike is part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal hideouts, weaken their networks, and put an end to the cycle of killings, kidnappings, and extortion that have plagued innocent citizens.

He believed that, the rescue of the kidnapped victims, further underscores the effectiveness of coordinated air and ground operations, as security forces intensify their efforts to flush out bandits and restore confidence among the people.

“The Katsina State Government, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, commends the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, and all security agencies for their courage and professionalism in this fight. Their sacrifices are steadily reclaiming Katsina’s towns and villages from the grip of criminals.

“We reaffirm our continued support through logistics, intelligence-sharing, and community engagement, ensuring these efforts are sustained until banditry is completely eradicated.

“We also call on citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely information that can assist ongoing security operations. With the bravery of our forces and the resilience of our people, Katsina will overcome these enemies of peace and achieve lasting stability”, the statement noted.