Navy Intercepts 44,000 Litres Illegal Fuel, Arrests Eight Suspects In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy said it intercepted about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products and arrested eight suspects in Rivers State.

The operation was carried out under Operation Delta Sentinel in the Degema, Ogbogoro, and Ogbologo areas following credible intelligence on ongoing illegal activities, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Naval Information, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

Personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, during the operation, deployed an anti-crude oil theft patrol team, leading to the interception of two wooden boats loaded with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The operation also resulted in the arrest of eight suspects linked to the illegal activity, while other armed accomplices reportedly fled the scene on sighting the naval patrol team.

“Under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, with the interception of a large consignment of illegally refined petroleum products and the arrest of suspected oil thieves in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo general areas of Rivers State. Acting on credible intelligence on ongoing illicit activities within the area, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team, which led to the interception of two wooden boats laden with about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO),” it stated

The recovered products and suspects are currently in custody and will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Just recently, the Navy said it intensified its crackdown on oil theft, destroying over 800 illegal refineries and recovering about 171,000 barrels of stolen crude oil within two years.

Data by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) shows that crude oil theft has led to significant losses in Nigeria’s oil sector over the years, impacting revenue and production levels.

In 2021, Nigeria recorded about 37.6 million barrels of crude oil losses, averaging approximately 102,900 barrels per day, marking one of the highest levels in over two decades.

The operation, the Navy noted, aligns with directives from the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to intensify efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and other maritime crimes.

It added that Operation Delta Sentinel continues to focus on intelligence-driven operations, enhanced patrols, and collaboration with other security agencies to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain.

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In 2022, Nigeria lost about 20.9 million barrels, with a daily average of 57,200 barrels, reflecting the continued scale of theft and pipeline vandalism across oil-producing regions.

By 2023, the country still lost about 4.3 million barrels of crude oil, averaging 11,900 barrels per day, while in 2024, total losses were estimated at 4.1 million barrels, with a daily average of 11,300 barrels.

Between January and July 2025, Nigeria recorded crude oil losses of about 2.04 million barrels, translating to an average of 9,600 barrels per day over the seven months.