PenCom Warns Nigerians Against Job Recruitment Scam

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged Nigerians to be cautious and avoid falling victim to rising online recruitment scams.

On its official X handle on Tuesday, the Commission revealed that the scammers are using various communication channels, such as WhatsApp, emails, and personal phone numbers, to reach out to unsuspecting victims, urging them to urgently share personal details for job placements.

It highlighted common tactics used by the fraudsters, including: “The scammers often create a sense of urgency, claiming a 48-hour deadline to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive information,” PenCom explained.

Additionally, it said that the fraudsters frequently request confidential documents to be sent to a mysterious “secretary” via WhatsApp, which is a red flag for scam operations.

PenCom also noted that several reports have surfaced, with scammers impersonating the Director-General of the Commission in a bid to lend credibility to their deceitful claims.

“Do not respond to suspicious WhatsApp messages or emails. Delete them immediately and refrain from sharing them with others,” the Commission advised the public.

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PenCom added that it continues to monitor these developments closely, ensuring the safety and growth of Nigeria’s pension assets amidst the ongoing battle against fraudulent schemes.

The warning follows a recent crackdown by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which shut down over 400 fraudulent investment schemes in Nigeria.