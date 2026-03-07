Police Apprehend Four Suspected Kidnappers In Ondo, Recover Ransom

The Ondo State Police Command said it has arrested four suspected kidnappers linked to the attack in Ilu-Abo, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, during which one male resident, John Odufuwa, was killed, while another one, a female, Tomilola Oladeinde, was abducted.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence that they had lodged in a hotel located behind Ado Garage, Akure.

Subsequently, the statement noted that operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, in collaboration with the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), immediately swung into action and arrested four suspects identified as Abdullahi Ismaila (20), Babanyara Japi (25), Babuga Abubakar (25), and Adama Usman (15).

According to the police Spokesperson, a sum of money suspected to be ransom for the victims found with the suspects has been recovered.

“During the operation, the suspects were found in possession of the sum of One Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,400,000), strongly suspected to be proceeds of ransom obtained from kidnapping activities. The money has since been recovered and taken into police custody as exhibits.”

According to Jimoh, the suspects have since confessed to being involved in the attack and other criminal activities within the axis.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and are members of a criminal syndicate operating around the Eleyowo, Ilu-Abo, and Ogbese axis.”

He noted that the victim, Oladeinde, has identified the suspects, adding that further investigation is ongoing on the incident.

The police image maker disclosed that efforts are also ongoing to track down other members of the criminal network.

He reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating kidnapping, robbery, cultism, and other violent crimes across the state.

Jomoh noted that members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting and trusting the Police and other security agencies by providing credible information that could assist in preventing crime and apprehending offenders.

He advised all victims of criminal activities to avail themselves for debriefing, adding that this will greatly assist the Command in its ongoing efforts in combatting crime and criminality in the state.