Gunmen Kidnap 10 Residents In Fresh Attack On Kwara Communities

Gunmen have stormed Ifelodun Local Government in Kwara State, kidnapping 10 people in Ahun and Oro-Ago communities.

According to information, all the kidnappings were carried out early Wednesday morning, whisking six in Ahun and another four in Oro-Ago and Oyate combined.

The wife of a victim informed that her husband, a sawmill operator, Clement Emmanuel and his apprentice, Solomon, were seized while cutting trees in the farm in Ahun village.

Another female source (names withheld) hinted that two others, Adewole and Adebayo, were kidnapped while about to start burning felled trees to produce charcoal.

Mrs Emmanuel, however, told Channels Television on the phone that the kidnappers have reached her, demanding ₦10m ransom for two of the victims.

“Please oga reporter, help plead with them to release my husband, sir, where will I get the N10m they asked for?” She asked.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kidnap Four In Fresh Attack On Kwara Community

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, told journalists at a media briefing that he had yet to be officially briefed.

He, however, explained that his men carried out a coordinated joint intelligence-led operation in Oro-Ago, following intercepted communications revealing plans by a suspected kidnapping syndicate to infiltrate the area to service and refit motorcycles intended for criminal operations.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, including a mechanic and a logistics operative allegedly supplying fuel and other operational support to the syndicate.

“Ten Bajaj Boxer motorcycles reasonably suspected to be operational assets for kidnapping and banditry activities were recovered as exhibits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has arrested kidnappers of the construction workers and engineers at a construction site along Owu Falls Road, in the same Ifelodun LGA.

The CP said his men at about 2100hrs, February 26th, acting on actionable intelligence, “operatives successfully traced and apprehended the suspects after one of the victims’ stolen mobile phones was detected in active use, enabling digital tracking, identification, and precise location of the culprits,” adding that sustained investigative and operational efforts are ongoing to identify, track, and arrest other accomplices.

Ojo further revealed that the Command also arrested a 23-year-old alleged female kidnapper, Awawu Maliki Bodo, with whom one revolver and three live cartridges were found.