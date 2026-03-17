Terrorists May Have Deployed Multiple Suicide Bombers Into Maiduguri – Army

The Nigerian Army says more Boko Haram suicide bombers may have deployed multiple suicide bombers in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, after multiple blasts rocked the city on Monday night.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of Operation Hadin Kai, said suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers masterminded the attacks.

“The explosions were carried out by suspected Boko Haram terrorist suicide bombers who detonated improvised explosive devices at three different locations within the city,” he said.

“The cowardly attacks targeted crowded public areas in an attempt by the terrorists to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis.

“Preliminary information further indicates that the terrorists may have deployed multiple suicide bombers into Maiduguri with the intention of carrying out coordinated suicide bombings at crowded locations.”

He added that security forces have intensified surveillance, patrols, and counter-IED measures across the metropolis to track down remaining suspects.

READ ALSO: 23 Confirmed Dead, 108 Injured In Borno Attack — Police

Uba said troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and other security agencies, responded swiftly to the incident, securing and cordoning off the affected locations to prevent further harm.

According to him, emergency response teams, including personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other medical service providers, promptly evacuated casualties to the General Hospital, Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

He urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, avoid crowded areas where possible, and promptly report any suspicious persons, unattended items, or unusual activities to the nearest security agency.

At least 23 people were killed in the explosions, while 108 others were injured in the aftermath, according to police report.

The bombs, which went off at about 7:24 pm on Monday, struck a major market, the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Post Office flyover.