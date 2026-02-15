Bandits kidnap Four In Fresh Attack On Kwara Community

Suspected bandits have attacked Kakafu community, a remote settlement in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, kidnapping four persons.

The attackers kidnapped four residents, including one man, a woman, and her two female children, during the operation that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a situation that threw the community into confusion.

According to information, the assailants, on arrival, opened sporadic gunshots into the air, thereby causing panic among residents, who scampered for safety.

However, a source (names withheld) hinted that the assailants operated unchecked without resistance before they eventually whisked their victims to an unknown destination.

“They did not kill anyone. They only abducted the four victims and fired indiscriminately to create fear and confusion among the villagers,” the source said.

A forest guard, on the grounds of anonymity, said residents were traumatised and fearful of another attack.

“People are still in shock. Panic has gripped the community because the assailants are believed to be hiding in nearby villages,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, promised to get across as soon as she receives official information about the incident.

“I am not aware of the incident at the moment. Please, I will get back to you as soon as I obtain the necessary information,” she said.

She, however, had yet to do so as of press time.

Kwara has been experiencing a series of attacks by gunmen who wreak havoc, kill people at will, and kidnap others for ransom.

On February 3, gunmen suspected to be terrorists killed 170 people in an overnight attack on two villages in the Kaiama area of the state.

The violence increased fears among residents that terrorists are pushing south along the Niger-Kwara axis toward the Kainji forest, which security analysts warn could become their next stronghold.

Nigeria came under scrutiny after US President Donald Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians amid attacks and mass kidnappings.

US forces struck what they described as terrorist targets on December 25.

But the President Bola Tinubu-led administration says it is working with Washington to improve security and denies any systematic persecution of Christians.

Tinubu said the new military unit would stem further attacks and protect remote communities.