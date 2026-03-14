Gov Alia Condemns Attack On Apa, Assures Justice, Protection For Benue Communities

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned in strong terms the senseless and tragic attack by armed herdsmen terrorists on innocent locals of Akpete/Asaba community in Ojantele Ward of Apa Local Government Area.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Saturday, noted that the Governor was in deep sorrow over the report that the terrorist ambushed a group of innocent farmers from Ojantelle, Asaba, and Akpete who had gone to their cashew farm to harvest seeds.

The brutal attack had claimed lives, while six others were still missing, and a young girl was reportedly abducted.

The Governor described the incident as a “terrorist act that is unacceptable and a painful reminder” of the security challenges confronting peaceful farming communities in the state.

“How can you come in and attack people who were simply pursuing their legitimate means of livelihood? My people are hardworking farmers and do not deserve such a cruel fate”.

“I condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. The killing of innocent Benue citizens going about their daily farm work is an assault on our shared humanity and will not be tolerated,” he stated.

He sympathised with Apa Local Government, the affected communities, and the families of the victims over the painful loss, assuring them that the state government stands firmly with them in this difficult moment.

He disclosed that he has directed security agencies to intensify operations in the area to track down the perpetrators of the attack, rescue the abducted girl, and locate those still missing.

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Alia assured that every effort is being put in place to ensure that those responsible for the atrocity are brought to justice.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across Benue State, emphasising that no community in the state will be abandoned to violence.

He said, “Do not lose hope. My administration is working closely with security agencies and community leaders to strengthen protection around vulnerable areas”.

The Governor, who prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and asked God to grant their families the strength to bear the painful loss, assured that “we will not waver until our people are safe and can return to their fields without fear”.