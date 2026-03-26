Kebbi Ambush: Authorities Failing To Hold Perpetrators Accountable – Security Expert

Security and intelligence expert, Yahuza Getso, has faulted the Nigerian state’s response to insecurity, saying authorities have consistently failed to hold perpetrators accountable.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, Getso noted that if those in positions of authority were responsible, lives and property would be taken more seriously.

“The Nigerian state has not been able to handle and to hold people accountable. I have said time without number that these guys are not in any hideout; the Nigerian government knows where they are.

“You know, it has been made very clear—the Nigerian government has made it very clear since the Buhari administration, before his administration, and even recently—that they know the financiers who are funding the activity.”

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His comments follow the deadly ambush by armed gunmen in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, which claimed the lives of nine soldiers and one policeman on Tuesday night.

READ ALSO: Nine Soldiers, One Policeman Killed In Kebbi Ambush

Speaking further on the breakfast show, Getso questioned what the government is waiting for in apprehending the perpetrators.

“If you know who the financiers are, the ones funding and the source of funding, which I’m sure the intelligence knows, what are we waiting for that we cannot expose and hold them accountable and deal with them so that others could take their lessons from that?”

Proactive Fight

The security expert, however, proffered a solution on how the perpetrators can be tackled, expressing need for a proactive action.

“I think until the government becomes more proactive by reaching out to where these guys are and dealing with them accordingly, that will weaken their capacity, and then Nigeria will be a sovereign state, not a state where you have ungoverned space.”

According to him, it is not about the government or emir being emotional, nor Nigerians being emotional; it is not about after-action reviews, but about taking decisive steps.

His remarks were in response to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, being emotional following the deadly attack.

“The Northern governors should stop their hypocrisy; let’s focus and deal with the situation and challenge we have decisively.

“Nigerians are tired of all stories of after-action review, and this is demoralising our security personnel,” he added.

Kebbi Ambush

In a deadly ambush on Tuesday, armed gunmen attacked and killed nine soldiers and a policeman in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack unfolded in the Giro Masa community when security operatives were suddenly targeted by the assailants.

Governor Nasir Idris visited the mortuary and the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where victims of the attack were taken. He described the attack as “barbaric.”

He, however, assured that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.