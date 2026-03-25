Kebbi Attack Death Toll Rises To 13

The death toll from a deadly ambush by armed gunmen in the Shanga LGA of Kebbi state has risen to 13.

Previously, authorities said nine soldiers and a policeman lost their lives in the attack.

But the state governor, Nasir Idris, said more bodies had been recovered.

“I heard the news of the ambush that the bandit did for our military. This military has received a distress call that bandits are planning to attack one of our communities. And the military has prepared themselves to go and save our people,” he said during a visit to the scene of the incident alongside the Emir of Yauri, Alhaji Zayyanu Abdullahi.

“But unfortunately, the information given to the military that they are gathering in one place but the information is not correct.

“The military on their way to that village, these notorious bandits laid ambush on them and they killed about 11 of them. That is why I say it’s a very sad situation.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen Ambush Troops In Kebbi, Leave Soldiers, Others Dead

Earlier, the governor visited the mortuary and the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where victims of the attack were taken to.

While speaking to journalists after visiting the mortuary and the Accident and Emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, where victims of the attack were taken, Idris described the attack as barbaric.

He assured that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.

“This is a sad incident. These are the soldiers who protect the lives of Kebbi residents, yet they found themselves in this situation. The Kebbi State Government will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens,” he said.

The governor also prayed for the souls of the deceased and reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state.

He later proceeded to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment.

Deadly Attacks

There have been persistent attacks by bandits and terrorist groups across northern Nigeria, with several incidents involving fatalities among troops.

On June 25, 2025, the Nigerian Army confirmed that 17 soldiers were killed during a fierce gun battle with suspected bandits in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The troops had responded to an attack on the Bangi community when they were engaged by heavily armed fighters, resulting in significant casualties.

In the North-East, attacks by insurgent groups have also persisted, as on multiple occasions in 2025, fighters linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province carried out ambushes on military formations in Borno State, leading to the deaths of soldiers.

One such incident occurred in late 2025, when troops were killed during a coordinated raid on a military base.