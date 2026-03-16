I’ll Give My Very Best At Every Point In Time — Oyedele

The newly appointed Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, has assured Nigerians that he will do his best in contributing to improve Nigeria’s economy.

READ ALSO: You Fit The Bill, Tinubu Tells New Minister Taiwo Oyedele

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said he would work with the team at the Ministry of Finance to surmount the challenges and explore the opportunities.

“I think they say the reward for doing a good job is more work, and I think it’s always a privilege to have the opportunity to serve your country, especially at the highest level, but it’s even more fascinating at this critical juncture for our country.

“So I do not take the trust for granted, so I’m grateful to Mr. President, but also very grateful to the generality of the Nigerian people, particularly stakeholders that have been very supportive of the work we’ve done to date,” Oyedele said shortly after his swearing-in as a minister by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

“But you know, they say reforms are only as good as the paper on which they are written. What is really important is the diligent execution, and this is part of it to move from policy formulation to execution.

“So, we’re very excited and looking forward to the challenges ahead. I think if you give your best at every point in time, even when it’s not good enough, you won’t have any regrets.

“And so one thing that I can promise Mr. President and the Nigerian people is that I’ll give my very best at every point in time. And I’m confident in the Ministry of Finance with the complement of the team and the leadership working together. I don’t think there’s anything that will be beyond us to be able to surmount,” he added.

Oyedele disclosed that the priorities are those of the Federal Government and Nigeria, because the Ministry of Finance would not operate in isolation.

“And those issues are mostly around revenue mobilisation, so you can have enough revenue to meet the increasing demands of the public on the treasury, both at the federal level as well as subnational.

“And then there’s also the issue around spending efficiency and priority, because for every ₦1 that we earn, how can we optimise the value we get from it to meet the needs of our people?

The minister also noted that issues around debt management and fiscal sustainability were important.

“Now, how all of these connect effectively and link up to other policies of government, from monetary policy to trade and other policies as well, across subnational and also within the context of the international community, because we don’t live in isolation, and we know what’s happening now with geopolitics and crisis.

“It is actually about how do you think proactively and say, ‘How do we position Nigeria to best manage challenges and headwinds while optimising the values and the opportunities that are there both within Nigeria and globally for our country,” he added.

Tinubu nominated Oyedele as the Minister of State for Finance on March 3, 2026, to replace Doris Uzoka-Anite, who was moved to serve as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

The Senate confirmed him as a minister-designate through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole, after hours of screening.

Oyedele, a former chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, described his nomination as a call to serve Nigeria.