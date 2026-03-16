Several Passengers Injured In Abuja-Kaduna Train Accident

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has confirmed that several passengers were injured following a train incident near Asham Train Station on the Abuja-Kaduna line on Monday morning.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and involved a rear locomotive making contact with the passenger coach immediately behind it due to a coupling issue.

Opeifa confirmed that the injured passengers were promptly attended to and transported to nearby medical facilities for proper care. He added that no fatalities were recorded.

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The NRC MD also disclosed that emergency response protocols were immediately activated, and relevant technical teams were mobilized to the site.

According to him, Safety Investigation Bureau is also on site to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, in line with established safety procedures.

The statement added that train later arrived at Idu Train Station at approximately 10:39 a.m., 38 minutes behind schedule, after time was allowed to remove the affected locomotive and coach.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation assured the public that safety remains its top priority and that all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation and ensure the continued safe operation of train services.

It stated that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Nigerian rail system has experienced frequent derailments, particularly along the Abuja-Kaduna route, prompting the Senate to launch a nationwide probe into rail failures in 2025.

In November 2025, the Senate resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the persistent derailments of the country’s rail lines.

The probe, which will include a public hearing, aims to uncover the root causes of recurring derailments and assess the condition of rail infrastructure, as well as the imported materials used in the sector.

According to the resolution, the ad hoc committee, to be chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, will also investigate loans received from China.

The committee was given six weeks to complete its findings and present a detailed report to the Senate.

Additionally, lawmakers directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation to immediately address the technical faults responsible for recent derailments and ensure that the nation’s rail system is restored to full operational capacity.