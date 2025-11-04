Senate Launches Probe Into Nationwide Rail Failures As Derailments Surge

The Senate has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the persistent derailments of the country’s rail lines.

The probe, which will include a public hearing, aims to uncover the root causes of recurring derailments and assess the condition of rail infrastructure, as well as the imported materials used in the sector.

According to the resolution, the ad hoc committee, to be chaired by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, will also investigate loans received from China.

The committee has six weeks to complete its findings and present a detailed report to the Senate.

Additionally, lawmakers have directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation to immediately address the technical faults responsible for recent derailments and ensure that the nation’s rail system is restored to full operational capacity.

The Senate’s decision follows a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Ede Dafinone concerning the recent derailment of the Ujevwu-Itakpe train line and calling for urgent investigation, rehabilitation, and enhanced safety measures to protect passengers and national infrastructure.

The recent Warri-Itakpe train derailment in the Agbor area of Delta State, happened four days after the resumption of train service was announced.

According to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the derailment, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, might have been caused by vandals.

It also said two out of the seven coaches of the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) were involved.

The NRC, in a statement signed by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Opeifa, however, said no casualties were recorded.

“We are pleased to confirm that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for. No casualties or injuries were recorded.

“Our recovery team, supported by security personnel, has been at the site since last night, carrying out recovery operations. These efforts are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed soon,” the statement partly read.