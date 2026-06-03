Senate Tasks NOA On Campaign Against Indiscipline, Links Social Decay To Insecurity

The Senate has called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to strengthen its public enlightenment efforts and establish mechanisms aimed at combating the growing culture of indiscipline in the country, particularly among young Nigerians.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Dachung Pam Mwadkon (Plateau North) on the growing menace of indiscipline in Nigerian society.

Speaking during the debate, President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, underscored the need for a renewed national orientation campaign to promote discipline, respect for rules, and responsible citizenship.

Sen. Akpabio argued that indiscipline remains one of the root causes of criminality, banditry, and other social vices confronting the country.

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“Discipline should start from the home. Nigerians travel abroad and obey the rules in other countries, yet many disregard the same standards at home. Both the rich and the poor engage in acts that undermine societal order,” he said.

The Senate President urged the NOA to intensify efforts toward restoring civic values and fostering a culture of discipline among citizens, especially children and young people.

In his lead debate, Senator Mwadkon expressed concern over the increasing manifestations of indiscipline across various sectors of society, including traffic violations, public disorder, vandalism, disregard for lawful authority, political intolerance, breaches of protocol at public functions, and the reckless use of social media platforms.

According to him, the trend has contributed significantly to rising insecurity, the erosion of societal values, weakening institutions, and declining public confidence in governance.

He warned that, if left unchecked, the growing culture of indiscipline could further undermine national security, economic development, educational advancement, social stability, and democratic governance.