Senate Presses For Oyo Kidnap Victims’ Rescue, Rejects Call For Military Spending Audit

The Senate has ramped up calls for urgent action by the Federal Government and security agencies to secure the release of victims still being held captive following the recent abduction of students, pupils, and teachers from schools in Oyo State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, who drew the attention of the upper chamber to the attack in which 46 persons, including schoolchildren and teachers, were abducted.

However, lawmakers declined a proposal seeking an audit of military spending despite growing concerns over persistent insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency across the country.

The proposal was put forward by Senator Adams Oshiomhole during consideration of the motion. He argued that the National Assembly had a responsibility to review the effectiveness of previous resolutions and scrutinise the utilisation of resources allocated to the armed forces.

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“It doesn’t appear to me that we have carried out an audit of resolutions passed in the past. What actions have been taken? If the armed forces are not accountable and if we don’t carry out oversight of military resources, then we are failing in our responsibility.”

He maintained that a comprehensive security and spending audit was necessary to determine whether funds appropriated for defence and security had been effectively utilised.

“We need to carry out a security audit. We are entitled to get feedback on the monies appropriated. Until such an audit is conducted, we may not know whether the resources provided are being optimally deployed.”

However, the proposal failed to gain traction on the floor as it was not seconded by any senator.

During the debate, several lawmakers called on state governments to strengthen local security measures and support federal efforts in tackling insecurity.

Other lawmakers, such as Senator Musa, pointedly asked the President to query the service chiefs while also expressing concern over the effectiveness of security spending, urging greater accountability from security agencies.

“I think it is high time the President called the service chiefs to account for the resources we have been budgeting for. Defence consistently receives one of the highest budget allocations. Nigerians deserve to know where the money is going and what impact it is making on security.”

He further argued that addressing insecurity would require a thorough examination of how security funds are spent, warning that the country would continue to struggle unless greater accountability was enforced.

Sen. Oshiomhole referenced a similar abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi State earlier this year, where the state government alleged that military personnel were withdrawn from the area shortly before the attackers struck.

The former Edo State governor recalled that the Senate had subsequently passed a resolution directing the military authorities to identify the commander who ordered the withdrawal, but lamented that the directive had yet to be implemented.

“We passed a resolution asking the military to produce the name of the officer who gave the order. Till date, no action has been taken.”

The Senate also asked the Federal Government to strengthen and expand the Safe Schools Initiative through enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and improved security deployment around vulnerable schools and communities across the country.