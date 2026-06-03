Fresh Legal Clash Stalls Coroners Inquest Into Adichie’s Son’s Death

The Coroner’s Court sitting at the JIC Taylor CourtHouse in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island, on Wednesday adjourned to October 8, 2026, further hearing in the inquest to unravel the cause of death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of acclaimed novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege.

The Coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date after counsel to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, informed her that the Lagos State High Court had granted an order staying the inquest pending the determination of a judicial review application.

At the proceedings today before Magistrate Adetunji, the matter was scheduled for the commencement of hearing but Osipitan said Euracare had approached the High Court to challenge the jurisdiction of the Coroner’s Court to conduct the inquest.

According to him, one of the key issues raised in the judicial review proceedings is whether the Coroner’s Court properly assumed jurisdiction, considering that the deceased child’s body had already been cremated before the commencement of the inquest.

He said the application for judicial review also questions whether the Coroner’s Court can lawfully proceed with an inquiry into the cause of death in the absence of the body.

Osipitan told the court that the High Court, presided over by Justice Aishat Opesanwo, granted Euracare leave on May 26, 2026, to seek judicial review through orders of certiorari and prohibition.

“There is also a consequential order that pending the determination of our substantive suit, this Coroner’s Court be stayed,” he said.

“We have a return date of June 8, 2026. We have served all parties and our prayer is that this court should defer the proceedings until we come back, in obedience to the order.”

Counsel from the Lagos State Attorney-General’s office, Adebola Araba, told the court that he had not seen a copy of the order.

Osipitan, however, maintained that the Attorney-General’s office had been served.

“We filed on Monday and served the Attorney-General’s office yesterday. He may not personally have seen it, but the office has been served,” he said.

Counsel to the deceased’s family, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kemi Pinheiro, informed the court that they had filed and served four witness statements on oath.

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According to him, the witnesses include the deceased’s father, Dr. Ivara Esege; Dr. Chinwe Ego from Arizona, United States; another medical expert from Minnesota, United States; and Prof. Adekola of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

“For the record, we have served everybody,” Pinheiro said, adding that he only needed confirmation that Prof. Osipitan had also been served in accordance with the requirements of due process.

Pinheiro said that although the family had no choice but to respect the stay order, he maintained that the inquest should eventually proceed.

“He who has nothing to hide should not fear an open inquest. An innocent man has nothing to fear. It is darkness that fears the light,” he said.

He asked the court to adjourn the matter until after the court vacation rather than indefinitely.

Counsel for Atlantis Pediatric Hospital, Efe Ize-Iyamu, informed the court that his client, listed as the sixth respondent in the judicial review proceedings, had been served with both the enrolled order and the originating motion.

Ize-Iyamu aligned himself with Pinheiro’s submissions, stating that while the parties were bound by the stay order, his client had already filed its processes in response.

In a brief reply, Osipitan argued that the central issue remained whether the alleged cremation of the child’s body before the activation of the coroner’s jurisdiction had legal consequences.

“Whether you are fearful or fearless, there was wilful destruction,” he said.

“You cannot assume jurisdiction. What they did is punishable by 15 years imprisonment. The issue is whether somebody who has done something wrong under the law can push for an inquest.”

Pinheiro countered that the submissions made by Osipitan, under Section 31 of the Coroner’s law, constitutes an affront.

“We will demonstrate instances where inquests have been conducted even without the body,” he said.

After hearing submissions from all counsel, Magistrate Adetunji adjourned the matter until October 8, 2026.