Obi Wants To Serve, Not Desperate Like Some Politicians — Chimamanda

Celebrated author, Chimamanda Adichie, says her unwavering support for presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, stems from her belief in his “selfless leadership” and “commitment” to Nigeria.

Distinguishing Obi from many of his political peers, Adichie, in an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, described him as a man who is not driven by ego or desperation for power.

“He (Obi) doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. And that is a very important distinction. There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their egos,” she said.

The award-winning author noted that her support for Obi is “rooted in my love for this country” and in the belief that with the right leader, “we can be better than we are.”

The writer added that Obi’s values, humility, and accountability to the people make him stand out.

“Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader, because to him it’s his job. There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow he will lord it over people,” she said.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Adichie described Obi as “one of the simplest men I have ever known,” adding, “the person I knew 15 years ago is still the same in terms of his values. He is genuine, consistent, and curious—qualities that I believe are essential in a leader.”

She also noted that “I don’t want to talk in specifics about how I will feel if he’s not the presidential candidate. I don’t want to think about that yet because we don’t know what will happen.”

The celebrated writer was a prominent supporter of Obi during Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Her endorsement, made through social media posts, a birthday tribute, and an official video, drew widespread attention. In her 2022 tribute, she referred to him as “my big bro” and expressed confidence in his vision for the country.

Following the outcome of the 2023 election, where Obi came third behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adichie penned an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden.

In it, she criticised the credibility of the polls and cautioned against recognising what she called a deeply flawed process. Her presence at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja further highlighted her support for the Labour Party candidate.

Obi has again expressed his interest to run for president in the 2027 election.