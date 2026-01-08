Chimamanda Adichie Loses 21-Month-Old Son

Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her husband, Ivara Esege, have lost one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi.

The tragic event happened on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, after a brief illness, and the family is devastated by the loss and appeals for privacy during the period of mourning.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the family in a personally signed statement issued on Thursday.

“With a deep sense of grief, I condole with Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

“As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child. I empathise with the family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them,” the president said.

President Tinubu described Adichie as a global literary icon, praying that she and her family find strength in God during what he called a trying moment.

READ ALSO: Women Shouldn’t Be Shamed For Fertility Struggles – Chimamanda

Adichie and her husband, who married in 2009, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2016.

She later revealed the birth of her twin boys through surrogacy while speaking at the maiden edition of the #WithChude Live concert in May 2025.

In April 2025, during the debut live edition of the #WithChude talk show, the award-winning author opened up about her decision to speak publicly about her journey to motherhood, stating that she hoped it would ease the pressure many women face regarding fertility.

“I want more women to feel less ashamed of talking about reaching motherhood through non-traditional means. People got carried away with the idea that I’m 47 and have babies. But I don’t lie about things that could have consequences for others.”

She also criticised the culture of shame surrounding women’s reproductive health.

“There is so much shame around issues of fertility, and I just think it’s too much of a burden for women,” Adichie said.

The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who released her latest book Dream Count in 2025, noted that while she initially had reservations about sharing details of her children’s birth, her honesty was aimed at normalising conversations around alternative paths to motherhood.

Adichie had earlier revealed the arrival of her twins in February 2025 but kept their identities private to shield them from public attention, consistent with her long-held preference for maintaining a low-key personal life.