Tinubu Departs Abuja For Historic UK State Visit

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has left Abuja for a state visit to the United Kingdom, the first by a Nigerian president in 37 years.

Their flight took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 10: 00 am on Tuesday.

They were seen off at the airport by a delegation led by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other government officials.

The state visit is the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years. President Tinubu is also the first Nigerian leader to be hosted by the British monarch at Windsor Castle.

Tinubu’s visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration on issues such as immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

At Windsor Castle, the UK monarchs would invite the President and his wife to view a special exhibition of items from the Royal Collection related to Nigeria.

‘£746m Financing Deal’

King Charles and Tinubu will also hold private discussions and meet with organisations engaged in interfaith dialogue, both nationally and internationally.

The Royal Family will host a state banquet in honour of the Nigerian guests.

“President Tinubu will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, which will lead to expanded bilateral engagement between senior officials of the two countries.

“The meeting will culminate in the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, including those on trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation.

“President Tinubu will witness the signing of the landmark £746 million financing deal between the UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Finance to support the refurbishment of two of Nigeria’s major national maritime infrastructure – the Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.

“The President will be the guest of honour at the Nigerian Modernism exhibition, showcasing modern arts and culture, and will also attend a reception with Nigerian and British business leaders and the diaspora community,” the presidency explained in a statement.

Members of the President’s entourage include Akpabio; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole.

Others are Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.); National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed.

President Tinubu will return to the country at the conclusion of the state visit.