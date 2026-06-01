2027 Elections: No One Can Face Tinubu If Parameter Is Rigging, Ex-SGF Lawal Alleges

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu would secure victory in the 2027 presidential election if electoral manipulation becomes the determining factor.

Lawal, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said no politician could match Tinubu if elections were won through rigging.

Asked about his outlook for the 2027 presidential election and whether Tinubu had already secured victory, Lawal replied, “Landslide. He’ll rig everybody.”

“If the parameter for winning elections in Nigeria is rigging, nobody can face Bola Tinubu in this country. If Atiku’s strength is in manipulating results, I wish him luck; he will meet the master rigger in front,” he added.

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‘Atiku Presidency Worse Than Tinubu’

The former SGF also dismissed the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, arguing that his administration would be worse than the current one.

“I know Atiku. I have studied his antecedents and realised that his presidency will be worse than Bola Tinubu’s. I do not want to enter a situation in which I will regret my decision. I realised that the Nigeria we need is not available in Atiku’s leadership,” he said.

Lawal further claimed that Atiku lacked the qualities required to lead the country, insisting he would not support the former vice president’s bid for the presidency.

He also accused Atiku of not being vocal enough in condemning the country’s worsening insecurity, including kidnappings and killings.

The former SGF also disclosed that he was not backing any presidential hopeful at the moment, including Peter Obi.

“I am supporting nobody. I don’t want to be part of anything for now,” he stated.

On his political future following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lawal said he had yet to decide on his next move.

Resignation

His comments came hours after he announced his resignation from the ADC, alleging that the party’s recently concluded presidential primary was manipulated in favour of Atiku.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lawal claimed the exercise was riddled with irregularities and that party members were aware the process had been compromised.

“Results were just written or rewritten to favour him and his coven. Even where they allowed some semblance of election to hold, the winners were simply replaced with members of his syndicate,” he alleged.

Lawal said he could not remain in what he described as a “rigging machine” ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, the ADC leadership maintained that the primary election was free and fair.

The party had declared Atiku the winner last week after he polled 1,846,370 votes, defeating former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Meanwhile, Tinubu recently secured the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2027 election and is expected to face opposition from candidates of rival parties, including Atiku and Obi, who is the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC).

In the 2023 general election, Tinubu was declared elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals — Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 6,984,520 votes, and Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who got 6,101,533 votes.