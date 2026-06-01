ADC: ‘He Sounded A Bit Confused,’ Dele Momodu Faults Ex-SGF Lawal’s Allegations Against Atiku

Publisher and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has dismissed allegations by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary was manipulated in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Momodu, who made an appearance on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, described Lawal’s claims as unconvincing, questioning why he failed to provide evidence to support his allegations.

“I listened patiently to him. He sounded a bit confused about the subject matter. He is a man above 70, so at what point did he realise that Atiku is what he is calling him? He said they rigged the election; why didn’t he come with documents?” Momodu said.

The ADC chieftain also downplayed the impact of Lawal’s resignation from the ADC, insisting it was not a “big blow” for either the party or Atiku’s presidential ambition.

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Defending the former vice president, Momodu said Atiku’s political and business record speaks for itself.

“Atiku does not live on government resources. He is a cosmopolitan Nigerian. He has never been investigated, prosecuted or convicted. He minds his business and does not control any state where he is collecting political dividends,” he said.

Momodu suggested that Lawal’s criticism may stem from personal resentment, adding, “Listening to him, I feel very sad. It is obvious to me now that someone like Babachir is probably envious of Atiku.”

Old Age?

Responding to concerns about Atiku’s age, the publisher argued that age should not be a barrier to leadership.

“As long as God has given you life, age should not be a problem. Donald Trump and Atiku are in the same age range.

“The current President of Liberia is over 80 and doing very well. All over the world, older people are still achieving great things in leadership,” he said.

Lawal resigned from the ADC on Monday, alleging that the party’s presidential primary was rigged in favour of Atiku.

He claimed results were manipulated to secure the former vice president’s victory and said he could not remain part of what he described as a “rigging machine” ahead of the 2027 elections.