De-Escalate Political Tensions In The Country, Turaki-Led PDP Tells Tinubu After Police Disrupt Convention

Leadership of the Turaki faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to weigh in on the tense political atmosphere in the country, following the disruption of its convention, initially slated to be held on Saturday at the A-Class event centre in Abuja, by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The disruption had forced the party to change the venue for the event, where former president, Goodluck Jonathan, was billed to be ratified as its 2027 presidential candidate in the general elections.

In a brief ceremony, Jonathan, represented by an ally, Fred Agbedi, was layter cleared to run for the 2027 presidential seat. The certificate was later presented to Agbedi on behalf of the former president.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Prof Jerry Gana, Tanimu Turaki, Adolphus Wabara, and several others who are loyal to Turaki.

However, a statement by the PDP after the brief event, which lasted not more than 20 minutes, the party described the police barricade as “shameful”.

“This shameful oppression has validated the widely perceived fear of the PDP by the ruling party.

“Whereas other parties with leadership issues similar to ours have conducted their conventions without threats from the ruling party, the PDP is too feared to be allowed the constitutionally guaranteed right to meet”, the statement said in part.

READ ALSO: Turaki-Led PDP Changes Convention Venue After Police Barricade, Ratifies Jonathan As 2027 Presidential Candidate

The development comes following Friday’s warning to hotels and event centres by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, not to allow illegal political parties or organisations to use their resources for the sake of security in the FCT.

In response, the PDP, in a statement, accused Wike of attempting to halt its planned event.

The PDP said it “strongly condemned the brazen use of unmitigated power by officials of this administration, especially the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike”.

It alleged an “obvious support” of President Bola Tinubu, adding that if left unchecked, “full blown dictatorship will sprout within a democracy, which eventually may lead to the collapse of democracy.”

READ ALSO: Police Barricade Access To Venue Of Turaki-Led PDP Convention In Abuja