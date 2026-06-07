Zulum Commends Troops After Rescue Of 360 Hostages In Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has commended the Nigerian military, particularly troops of Operation HADIN KAI, for rescuing 360 abductees from the Mandara Mountains, a notorious terrorist enclave in the southern part of the state.

Zulum first visited the people of Ngoshe on March 6, 2026, and two weeks later spent the night with victims in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, where he assured them of the commitment of the Federal Government and Borno State Government to securing the release of those still being held captive.

The governor also visited Ngoshe town, where he directed the immediate assessment and reconstruction of destroyed houses to enable residents taking refuge in Pulka to return to their ancestral homes.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum described the rescue operation as a remarkable demonstration of courage, professionalism, and the growing effectiveness of intelligence-led military operations in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

READ ALSO: Troops Rescue 360 Abductees From Terrorist Enclave In Borno

He noted that the mission, which led to the safe recovery of hundreds of men, women, and children held captive by terrorists, has renewed hope among affected communities and reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government, the Nigerian military, and the Borno State Government to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace in the region.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, officers, and soldiers who participated in this highly successful operation. Their gallantry, professionalism, and sacrifice have once again demonstrated the unwavering commitment of our Armed Forces to protecting innocent citizens,” Zulum stated.

“The rescue of 360 abductees from the Boko Haram stronghold is a significant achievement. It underscores the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration, and the determination of our security forces to ensure that no citizen is abandoned in the hands of insurgents and terrorists,” he added.

The governor also commended members of local communities for their support, understanding, and cooperation, which contributed to the success of the operation.

He reaffirmed the Borno State Government’s commitment to supporting the military and other security agencies with logistics to sustain their momentum in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Governor Zulum further urged residents of Mussa in Askira Uba Local Government Area to keep hope alive, assuring them of the government’s commitment to securing the release of the schoolchildren.

He also called on residents of the state to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and continue providing credible information to support ongoing operations aimed at eliminating criminal activities across the state.