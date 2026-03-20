Gov Zulum Visits Bomb Blast Victims, Says Worst Days Are Over

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has assured residents that the worst days of the Boko Haram insurgency are behind the state, even as he sympathised with victims of recent bomb attacks in Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum gave the assurance on Tuesday during a visit to victims receiving treatment at the Borno State Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), following the deadly explosions that rocked the state capital.

“I want to assure the people of Borno State that the worst is over, inshallah. Boko Haram, Borno State will not fall into the hands of Boko Haram again.

“I want to sympathise with the victims, I want to sympathise with the families of those that have lost their lives and to assure them that the government of Borno State will shoulder the responsibilities of all those that are undergoing treatment in the teaching hospital and assure that those that have lost their lives, their families will also be supported,” the governor said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zulum disclosed that both the state and federal governments were intensifying efforts to restore lasting peace, noting that funds had been released to security agencies to carry out clearance operations in insurgents’ enclaves.

“Following the recent attacks, the President has released a huge quantum of money to the Nigerian Army and in particular to the multinational joint task force with a view to undertaking clearance operations.

“I believe most of the monies released are meant to address the lingering insecurity challenges, and we remain eternally grateful to him and to the service chiefs,” he stated.

READ ALSO: 23 Confirmed Dead, 108 Injured In Borno Attack — Police

The governor’s visit comes after a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Monday, which struck Maiduguri shortly after residents broke their Ramadan fast.

The attacks targeted three busy locations, the Monday Market area at El-Kanemi Roundabout, the Post Office flyover, and the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, with reports also indicating a possible fourth explosion in the Kaleri neighbourhood.

The explosions, believed to have been carried out using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by suspected suicide bombers, left at least 23 people dead and more than 100 others injured.

Some victims sustained severe injuries, prompting urgent calls for blood donations at major hospitals treating the injured.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the attacks, describing them as “barbaric” and “desperate acts of terror,” and ordered security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to coordinate a decisive response.

Governor Zulum had earlier urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, especially in public spaces and places of worship, noting that the renewed attacks may be linked to intensified military operations against insurgents in the Sambisa Forest.

Security agencies, including the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, have since been deployed to clear affected areas and prevent secondary explosions, while additional checkpoints and surveillance measures have been introduced across Maiduguri.