[VIDEO] Tinubu Receives Madagascar President Randrianirina

President Bola Tinubu has received in audience the President of Madagascar, Colonel Michael Randrianirina.
Randrianirina met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday during his visit to Nigeria.
The Army colonel was sworn in as Madagascar’s president in October 2025, just days after a military power grab that sent former president Andry Rajoelina fleeing.
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Randrianirina led the CAPSAT army unit that mutinied and joined anti-government protesters before announcing the military had taken over after Rajoelina was impeached for desertion of duty.
See photos from the meeting between the two leaders below: