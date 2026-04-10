Counter-Terrorism: Gov Zulum Meets COAS In Yobe

In an effort to strengthen collaboration towards counterinsurgency, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, alongside Commander, Sector II Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

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The visit took place in the wake of the recent attack on four Borno communities where brave soldiers were killed by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum, who earlier visited the 29 Task Force Brigade, Beneshiekh, to sympathise with the troops, later proceeded to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, and entered into a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Army Staff, who was also in the state on an operational visit.

The meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes, could be in connection to the recent attacks in Borno and to find a lasting solution to it.

The governor had earlier expressed worry over the recent attacks, calling on the affected communities to collaborate and provide the military with the relevant information that could ease the over one decade conflict.

Benisheikh Attack

On Thursday, an undisclosed number of soldiers were killed during a coordinated terrorist attack on troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI at their headquarters in Benisheikh.

The military authorities said the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m. when insurgents attempted to breach the facility’s defensive perimeter but were repelled by troops.

It said that soldiers, led by Brigade Commander Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, “responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower,” forcing the attackers to retreat.

Although the military confirmed that “a few” soldiers were killed during the encounter, it did not disclose their identities.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed in a statement.