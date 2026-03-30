Borno Gov Zulum Dissolves Cabinet

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has dissolved his entire cabinet, directing commissioners to relinquish their positions.

The directive was contained in a statement on Monday by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani.

Although no reason was given for the directive, it may not be unconnected with the 2027 general elections.

Zulum noted that the directive took effect immediately.

He also stated that the move is to pave the way for appointees nursing political ambitions to actualise their dreams.

READ ALSO: FG Commends Zulum For Strengthening Vocational Education In Borno

“Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council,” the statement read.

“The decision is to provide an enabling environment for any member of the council who may wish to contest elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

“The Governor has therefore directed all Commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to the Permanent Secretaries on or before Friday, April 3, 2026.”

Zulum appreciated the commissioners for their dedication, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the development and service of the people of Borno State.

The Borno leader is the latest governor to have directed political appointees to resign.

Others include Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), and Abba Yusuf (Kano).