FG Commends Zulum For Strengthening Vocational Education In Borno

The Federal Government has praised Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for boosting technical and vocational education in the state following the graduation of about 3,000 trainees from nine Vocational Enterprise Institutes and Centres.

The commendation was conveyed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

According to the statement, the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the initiative as a significant move towards equipping young Nigerians with practical skills needed for employment and entrepreneurship.

“This initiative by Governor Zulum is a major step toward empowering young Nigerians with practical and employable skills,” the minister said.

The ministry noted that the graduates were provided with starter packs and an entrepreneurship grant of ₦100,000 each to support them in establishing their businesses and transitioning into productive economic activities.

Alausa explained that the programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises youth empowerment and economic inclusion through skills acquisition and development.

He added that the Federal Government is currently implementing a nationwide Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme designed to create about 250,000 training opportunities for young Nigerians.

According to him, more than 180,000 youths are already undergoing training in various centres across the country under the initiative.

“The model emphasises 80 per cent practical training and 20 per cent theoretical instruction to ensure trainees acquire hands-on experience that meets industry needs,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that the government is developing a national TVET job portal aimed at linking trained graduates with employment opportunities in industry, while also providing artisans with starter packs and access to affordable loans.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Education to expanding skills development programmes as part of broader efforts to empower young people and stimulate economic growth in the country.