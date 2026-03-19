Tinubu Meets UK PM Keir Starmer, Urges Stronger Nigeria-UK Collaboration

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to deepening the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

READ ALSO: King Charles III Receives Tinubu, First Lady, With Full Military Honours

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Tinubu, who was welcomed to Downing Street by Starmer, said the entire world was challenged, adding that Nigeria and the United Kingdom must build on their longstanding relationship by strengthening trade ties and expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

“What we are facing is not a small challenge. Currently, the entire world is challenged. Nigeria is not immune, so is Britain not immune,” he said.

The President said he was concerned about Nigeria’s economy and the well-being of its citizens, as well as how Africa’s most populous nation and the UK could collaborate.

“My concern is, as you rightly said, the economy and the welfare of the people, and how we should work together to improve the livelihood, the means of mitigating the economic volatility.

“And currently, we are challenged in being the largest country in the West African sub-region, and on the continent, we are challenged by terrorism and the conflict of climate change, and all of that.

“We will be able to discuss it in our bilateral relationship and see what Britain can do to accelerate the friendship, partnership, and the collaboration,” he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister highlighted the shared history between the two countries.

He said Tinubu’s visit offered the opportunity to take the relationship to another level, with the agreements that had been reached on exports.

“Let me say a few words by way of welcome to Downing Street and thank you for, coming here today on what is a historic state visit, the first, inward state visit for 37 years, and, it was very good, which His Majesty the King hosted us all last night for a most enjoyable, dinner, with you and your delegation.

“And it is really good to have you here today. The long and shared history between our countries is obvious, and much valued by us, as is the people-to-people contact and engagement that we have and that enriches our lives here in the United Kingdom, as His Majesty the King mentioned in his speech last night.

“We have a lot of work that we already do on the economy, on defence and security, but today is the opportunity to take that to another level, with the agreements that we’ve been able to reach on exports,” Starmer stated.

Tinubu is on a two-day state visit to the UK at the invitation of King Charles III.

Accompanied by his wife, the President was given a ceremonious welcome with a military salute.

He was also hosted at a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The visit is the first in nearly a decade.