Tinubu Denies One-Party Agenda, Says Opposition Vital For Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed claims that Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state, insisting that a strong and credible opposition remains essential for democratic growth.

Speaking at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Friday night, the president said democracy can only thrive where there is healthy political competition.

Opposition parties have repeatedly accused Tinubu and the APC of attempting to dominate the political space and steer the country toward a one-party system.

Responding to the allegations, Tinubu said such claims were misplaced, stressing that his administration is committed to national unity and democratic principles.

“Let us say this clearly and sincerely. We are here for national unity and greatness. We are not going to look back. Critics can say it anyway they want,” he said.

“We thank the Lord for what we have been doing in the last three years — 26 years of unbroken freedom, commitment and democracy.

“Let me reiterate, especially to those who often lament and misunderstand us: we do not seek a one-party state.”

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The president emphasised that credible opposition plays a key role in governance by challenging policies and improving decision-making.

“Democracy thrives on vibrant and healthy competition. As a statesman and political leader, I believe in a credible opposition — one that can challenge, question and help refine policies.

“That is how statecraft improves, and good governance is achieved. That is how nations advance.”

Tinubu also reaffirmed the constitutional right to freedom of association, noting that it applies to all political actors, including the APC.

“But we cannot burn the constitutional freedom of our association. As a statesman and a political leader, I believe in credible opposition,” he said.

“One, you can challenge, question and help refine policies. That is how improvements and good governance are achieved. That is how all nations thrive.”

Better power supply

President Tinubu also assured Nigerians that the recurring power outages will soon be a thing of the past, as electricity supply is expected to improve in the coming days.

The country has battled power outages in recent weeks, owing to lower generation. But President Tinubu says a turnaround is underway.

“I assure you, many of you lamenting the problem of electricity and power; we are paying attention to that,” he said.

“Electricity will become better, and we assure you there will be opportunities and progress in our industrialisation.

“Through the Grid Asset Management Company, we will inject approximately 1,500 megawatts into a new grid corridor,” the president said.

“The impact of our programmes is visible, tangible, impactful, and measurable—not mere rhetoric as some opposition elements like to suggest. We are moving from survival mode to stability.”