Power Supply Will Be Better, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

With Nigerians experiencing recurring power outages in recent weeks, the coming days are going to be better.

This is according to President Bola Tinubu, who spoke at the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja on Friday.

The country has battled power outages in recent weeks, owing to lower generation. But President Tinubu says a turnaround is underway.

“I assure you, many of you lamenting the problem of electricity and power; we are paying attention to that,” he said.

“Electricity will become better, and we assure you there will be opportunities and progress in our industrialisation.

“Through the Grid Asset Management Company, we will inject approximately 1,500 megawatts into a new grid corridor,” the president said.

“The impact of our programmes is visible, tangible, impactful, and measurable—not mere rhetoric as some opposition elements like to suggest. We are moving from survival mode to stability.”

Tinubu took over as president in 2023 and has since initiated several reforms, such as unifying the exchange rate window and removing fuel subsidies.

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These moves have been criticised by the opposition, which says they have caused untold hardship to Nigerians.

Tinubu, though, admitted that “the road to reform would be tough” and assured Nigerians that the country is getting it right.

“Fellow compatriots, since assuming office, our government has remained focused on delivering on our mandate to the Nigerian people despite a complex global economic and political environment. Today, I can assure you that we are on the right track. Investor confidence has greatly improved.

“Our oil and gas sector has once more become attractive to foreign investment following our reforms. Our Eurobond issuance was oversubscribed by 400%, and Nigeria has exited the financial ‘grey list’, marking a return to global financial credibility,” he said.