Ex-Delta Speaker Victor Ochei Resigns As APC Member

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to the APC Ward 4 chairman, Onicha-Olona, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, dated May 8, 2026, Ochei said the resignation is with immediate effect.

“This decision was reached after careful reflection and personal consideration. I remain grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve and associate with the party over the years, as well as for the relationships and experiences gained during my membership,” the former speaker wrote.

Ochei thanked the APC for the “support, cooperation, and goodwill extended to me by the leadership and members of the party at all levels”.

“Please accept this letter as my official notice of resignation from the party,” he said.

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The former lawmaker, in another statement, said he is proud of his contributions to the APC.

“We nurtured relationships, built bridges across divides, encouraged participation among the youth and women, and contributed meaningfully to democratic growth and political engagement within our state and beyond,” the statement read in part.

Explaining further why he quit the party he joined in 2016, Ochei said political institutions and leadership must continually evolve to reflect fairness, inclusion, and the aspirations of the people.

“It is in recognition of this need for broader growth and the continuation of my political convictions that I have chosen to chart a new course,” he said.

“This decision is not borne out of bitterness, resentment, or hostility toward anyone. Rather, it is inspired by my enduring commitment to service, progress, and the political future I envision for our people.”

Ochei said he is leaving the APC with hope, renewed determination, and faith in the future.

Although he did indicate his next move, the ex-lawmaker urged his supporters and associates to “remain peaceful, focused, and committed to the democratic ideals we all share”.

Ochei was the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly from June 6, 2011, to March 18, 2014, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership.

The 57-year-old represented Aniocha North Constituency.