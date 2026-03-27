Power Supply: Nigeria Won’t Get It  Right In Three And Half Years — Dapo Abiodun 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the challenges faced in the power sector can not be sorted in three and a half years but require patience.

Over the years, successive administrations have committed enormous financial resources to the power sector.

Yet, despite these huge investments, there has been little to no significant progress.

Speaking at the 2026 APC National Convention on Friday, Abiodun admitted that power supply has been inconsistent in recent weeks.

“From the common man’s point of view, we have had problems with power supply in the last couple of weeks, but we will not get it right 100 per cent in three and a half years,” he said.

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Despite these setbacks, the governor maintained that the situation is improving gradually. “But you know what, I think so far, so well,” he added,

Highlighting the successes of the Bola Tinubu administration, the governor noted that the reforms implemented by the federal government have started bearing fruit.

“Since he assumed office, we have not had petrol queues, and the price of petrol has since stabilised,” he said.

He also pointed to a more predictable foreign exchange environment, stating that “the dollar is no longer a store of wealth for Nigerians. The exchange rate for the first time has become predictable.”

He highlighted improving national reserves and policy interventions that could eventually strengthen the energy sector.

“The foreign reserves are inching toward about 50 billion dollars. These are successes that may take time to trickle down to the grassroots,” he noted.

When asked if the security issues within the country have marred the supposed gains of his principal, he admitted that there have been difficulties faced, but believes the President is on top of the situation

“However, Mr President is on top of the situation, and I am sure that between now and the elections, you will see this begin to taper out, so I am confident,”

“I would like to say that there has been a test on our will, and I would like to confirm that we are confronting those challenges frontally,” he stated.

He also pointed to political adversaries as supposedly behind the insecurity within the nation.

“You are aware of the alliance we are striking with different nationals. The assistance we are getting from different nations, and I am sure you know that these things are not unconnected with politics,” he said.