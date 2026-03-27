2027: ‘Who Was Not In Govt?’ Masari Says APC Not Afraid Of Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Others

A former Katsina State governor, Bello Masari, says members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have nothing new to offer, insisting that most of them have served in government in different capacities in the past.

Masari, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Planning Committee, said this on Friday on the sidelines of the event at Eagle Square in Abuja.

“Who was not in government? Tell me? Some for 20 years, some for 15 years, eight years? Is there anybody new? My friend, this is politics in Nigeria,” the former governor said.

“You have not shown me anybody new in this business that we don’t know, that we have not participated with, or that we have not contested elections against.”

The opposition ADC parades top political heavyweights, including ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar; former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar; ex-minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi; a former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

They have faulted the Federal Government policies under President Bola Tinubu. The opposition has accused his administration of ruining the economy and impoverishing Nigerians.

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‘APC is Number One’

But Masari believes the APC is still popular among Nigerians, using any indices.

When asked if Nigerians rate the ruling party, the ex-governor said, “You can’t tell me that.

“In terms of popularity, APC is number one, whatever the permutations.”

He said the APC is not “afraid” of anyone in the ADC and other opposition parties with less than one year to the general election.

“As a party, we are not afraid,” he said. “We are very ready.”

Weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu asked media executives to hold local governments and states accountable, a sentiment Masari shared.

“The problem in Nigeria is that we don’t situate problems where they belong,” he said.

“Certain problems are local and belong to the local government; others are federal in nature, but you lump them all on the head of the President,” Senator Masari said.

The former lawmaker backed the reforms by Tinubu’s government, insisting that more money is going to the government now.

“Even Americans have subsidies on energy. We have removed all the distortions in the oil market, and people are getting value for their money. More money is now coming to the state, local, and federal governments for development. Previously, that money was going into the hands of a few individuals.