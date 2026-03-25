2027: ADC Won’t Be Blackmailed Into Making Decision On Zoning, Says Spokesman

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the party has yet to decide on the zoning of its presidential ticket.

According to the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC will make that decision at the “right time.”

“We will not be blackmailed into a premature decision. Zoning is on the table, and we are having strategic conversations, but I am not in a position to reveal those details yet,” he said on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The remark comes less than a year before the 2027 presidential election. On Tuesday, the Labour Party (LP) zoned its ticket to the southern region of Nigeria, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted President Bola Tinubu, from the South, as its consensus candidate.

Critics have claimed the ADC—the platform recently adopted by the opposition coalition—is a “vehicle” for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to achieve his presidential ambition.

However, Abdullahi refuted the claims, stating the party remains open to all and does not have a preferential candidate for the 2027 polls.

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When asked directly if the ADC is merely a vehicle for Atiku, the former minister said, “No. Whoever says that doesn’t know what is happening in the ADC.”

“Definitely not. People will believe what they want, but I am telling you this has absolutely nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar any more than it has to do with Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, or anyone else who might want to contest on our platform,” he added.

Amid a wave of defections to the APC, Abdullahi accused President Tinubu of “suffocating” the opposition.

“We believe that Nigeria is facing an unprecedented existential challenge. It is critical for all opposition forces to come together,” he said.

“Splintering opposition ranks only helps to entrench the status quo. For those who share our conviction that we have a duty to protect democracy, you are welcome to join our ranks.”