FG Is Firmly Behind You, Oduwole Tells Women On IWD 2026

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has assured Nigerian women of the federal Government’s support as the world marked this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister urged the female folks to form positive alliances with one another.

“As we mark International Women’s Day, I am reminded that our strength lies in our collective lift. I celebrate the resilience and ingenuity of women everywhere, breaking barriers in their chosen field. You inspire us to build a more inclusive future where every dream is within reach. To every woman trailblazing across our nation: keep leading and keep building; we are firmly behind you”, she wrote.

She urged Nigerian women to approach leadership and economic participation with strategy, courage, and long-term thinking as they seek to expand their influence across business and public life.

Oduwole reflected on her personal leadership journey and the realities of navigating positions of influence, emphasising that power requires clarity, discipline, and strategic thinking.

“If you are not agenda-setting, you are on the menu,” she said, highlighting the importance of shaping conversations rather than reacting to them.

She noted that women must approach their careers with a strong sense of purpose and long-term vision.

President Bola Tinubu had on Sunday praised the contributions of Nigerian women, promising that his government will create more opportunities for them to do more for the country.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, I celebrate the women of Nigeria, at home and abroad,” Tinubu said in a statement to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day.

“Our duty as a government and as a society is to continue creating the conditions where every Nigerian girl can learn, every woman can thrive economically, and every voice can contribute to our national development,” the president said.