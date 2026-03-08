IWD: Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Women, Promises Enabling Environment For Them

President Bola Tinubu has praised the contributions of Nigerian women, promising that his government will create more opportunities for them to do more for the country.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, I celebrate the women of Nigeria, at home and abroad,” Tinubu said in a statement to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day.

“Our duty as a government and as a society is to continue creating the conditions where every Nigerian girl can learn, every woman can thrive economically, and every voice can contribute to our national development,” the president said on Sunday.

The former Lagos State governor said across homes, markets, offices, and halls of leadership, Nigerian women continue to demonstrate strength, courage, and determination that help hold the nation together.

“They are mothers who nurture, entrepreneurs who build, professionals who lead, and citizens who continue to shape the destiny of our country with resilience and dignity,” he wrote.

“Nigeria’s progress has always carried the imprint of women who refused to accept limits placed before them. From those who fought for our democracy to the millions who labour daily to support their families and communities, their contributions to nation-building are profound.”

President Tinubu, while extolling the strength, sacrifices, and enduring role of women in the country’s story, said, “When Nigerian women rise, Nigeria rises.”

Govs Celebrate Women

Meanwhile, governors have also celebrated Nigerian women on the occasion, hailing them for their efforts in shaping society.

In separate messages, the governors said the contributions of women are instrumental to the progress of Nigeria.

“Our administration continues to expand opportunities for women across governance, enterprise, and community development,” said Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

On his part, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State said, “Our women embody courage, creativity, and remarkable endurance.

“Across our farms, markets, schools, industries, and public institutions, Cross River women continue to shape the destiny of our state with diligence, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to progress.”