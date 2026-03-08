IWD: Akpabio Celebrates Nigerian Women, Hails Their Resilience, Sacrifices

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated women, particularly Nigerian women, on International Women’s Day this year.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President praised Nigerian women for the sacrifices they make for families and for building society.

Senator Akpabio described himself as a beneficiary of the strength of women, saying mothers are the greatest gift from God to humanity.

“Today, I join the world to celebrate our mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, colleagues, and friends who wake up each day and work to make the world a better place. Your relentless efforts can never go unnoticed.

“I am the biggest beneficiary of the love, care, compassion, and sacrifice of a woman. My mother gave her all to raise me to become what I am today.

“I remain ever grateful and appreciative of what our women and mothers go through in raising their children, supporting the family, and building societies.

“I congratulate the Nigerian woman on the auspicious occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day. I respect and cherish your strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions to our nation.

“As a legislature and in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Give and Gain,’ we are committed to pushing for stronger investment in women across all spheres of life, especially in economic and political participation.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and the 10th National Assembly, I congratulate all women and wish our mothers, sisters, daughters, and aunties a blessed and peaceful celebration. May your efforts never go in vain.”

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, commemorates women’s struggle for equality and liberation as well as the women’s rights movement.