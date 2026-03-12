Nine Senators Defect To ADC [FULL LIST]

Nine senators on Thursday defected from their respective political parties to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking one of the most significant political realignments in the Nigerian Senate in recent months.

The defections were formally announced during plenary by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the letters submitted by the lawmakers notifying the Senate of their decision to leave their former parties.

The senators who defected are Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto South), Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South), Binos Dauda Yaroe (Adamawa South), Austin Akobundu (Abia Central) and Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna Central), all from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others include Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory), Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) and Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) from the Labour Party (LP), as well as Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Reading one of the letters on the floor of the chamber, Akpabio quoted Tambuwal as citing internal crisis within the PDP as the reason for his departure.

“The persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, litigations, and divisions within the party at various levels have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue my active participation and commitment as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The ongoing conflicts have unfortunately weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party. Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the African Democratic Congress,” the letter read.

The Senate leadership also noted that the chamber would review the circumstances surrounding Abaribe’s defection, giving him one week to reconsider his position.

It comes after questions were raised over whether his claim of being removed from APGA leadership structures in September 2025 satisfies constitutional requirements for defection without risking his seat.

List of Nine Senators Who Defected To ADC

Name Senatorial District Party Defecting From Party Defecting To Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Sokoto South PDP ADC Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo Nasarawa South PDP ADC Binos Dauda Yaroe Adamawa South PDP ADC Austin Akobundu Abia Central PDP ADC Lawal Adamu Usman Kaduna Central PDP ADC Ireti Kingibe FCT LP ADC Victor Umeh Anambra Central LP ADC Tony Nwoye Anambra North LP ADC Enyinnaya Abaribe Abia South APGA ADC

Senate Composition Shift

With the latest development, the ADC has increased its number in the Senate.

The current composition of the chamber now stands at: All Progressives Congress (APC), 85 senators; African Democratic Congress (ADC), 9; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 8; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), 1; National Democratic Coalition (NDC), 1; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), 1; and Social Democratic Party (SDP), 1.

Three seats remain vacant following the deaths of Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South-East), Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), and Okey Ezea (Enugu North).

2027

The defections represent a rare shift away from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as most recent political realignments in the country have seen opposition politicians joining the ruling party.

The move also comes amid growing concerns among opposition leaders that Nigeria could be drifting towards a one-party dominant system, following a wave of defections by several governors and lawmakers to the APC since President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

However, President Bola Tinubu has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, insisting that Nigeria remains a democratic system with a multi-party structure.

The emergence of the ADC as a growing opposition platform is linked to the coalition of opposition figures that adopted the party in July 2025 as a vehicle “to challenge” the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and David Mark, are among the key actors associated with the coalition, which aims “to unite opposition forces” and strengthen their chances ahead of the next presidential contest.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised the timetable for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections following the enactment of the Electoral Act 2026.

Under the new schedule, the presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on January 16, 2027, while governorship and State House of Assembly elections will take place on February 6, 2027, both earlier than previously planned to avoid clashing with the Ramadan fasting period.

Party primaries are scheduled between April 23 and May 30, 2026, while political parties must submit candidate nominations from June 27 to July 11, 2026. Campaigns for national elections will begin on August 19, 2026, with the voter register to be published by December 15, 2026.