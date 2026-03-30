UPDATED: Obi, Tambuwal, Amaechi, Others In Kano As Kwankwaso Officially Joins ADC

A former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

READ ALSO: ‘Strategic Realignment,’ Kwankwaso Resigns From NNPP

The former minister of defence registered with the ADC and received his membership card at Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Bompai, Kano.

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The event was witnessed by chieftains of the ADC and a crowd of supporters, mainly from the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Among the prominent personalities were former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark; the party’s National Secretary and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

Others are former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Senator Dino Melaye; former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; and former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

‘New dawn’

Following his registration, Kwankwaso, who served two terms as Kano State governor and has been a mainstay in national politics, posted on his X handle: “New Dawn. We are ADC.”

His defection to the ADC comes a day after he officially announced his resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), under which he contested the presidency in 2023 and came fourth.

Kwankwaso said his decision to leave the NNPP was based on what he described as the “current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment.”

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect. I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the Party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections.

“As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make. However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” a statement he personally signed on Sunday partly read.

Political alignment

Kwankwaso is the latest among top challengers of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election to join the ADC, which the opposition coalition adopted last year as the umbrella platform to wrestle the presidency from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who came second behind Tinubu in the last election, and Peter Obi, who came third, had earlier joined the party.

Atiku wasted no time in welcoming Kwankwaso into the party with a post on his X handle on Monday, which read: “When men of conviction come together, power trembles. Welcome aboard, @KwankwasoRM.”

Before his official defection on Monday, Kwankwaso had held meetings with leading figures in the ADC, including Atiku, Obi, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

The former governor of Kano and senator rose to prominence through his grassroots-oriented Kwankwasiyya Movement, which has played a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes in Kano.

His political journey has seen him move across major parties before leading the NNPP into the 2023 general elections, where he maintained significant influence in the North-West state.

With his influence, the NNPP’s candidate, Abba Yusuf, won the Kano State governorship election, defeating the ruling APC in the keenly contested polls.

However, a political fallout saw Governor Yusuf defect to the APC. With Kwankwaso now in the ADC, Kano again looks like a battleground for the 2027 elections.