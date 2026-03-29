‘Strategic Realignment,’ Kwankwaso Resigns From NNPP

The candidate of the Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, Musa Kwankwaso, has resigned from the party.

Kwankwaso said his decision was based on what he described as the “current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment”.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso To Join ADC On Monday

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with immediate effect. I seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the Party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections.

“As a committed and bona fide member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make. However, considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” a statement he personally signed on Sunday partly read.

The former governor of Kano State thanked members of the NNPP for their support and followers of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for their dedication and commitment.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, and the entire National Working Committee for their steadfast support throughout my time.

“I also thank the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Committee, and all levels of leadership across the party — from the ward to the state level, as well as the legacy members of the party and all followers of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for their dedication and commitment to our shared mission.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation,” he added.

The former governor of Kano and senator rose to prominence through his grassroots-oriented Kwankwasiyya Movement, which has played a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes in Kano.

His political journey has seen him move across major parties before leading the NNPP into the 2023 general elections, where he maintained significant influence in the North-West state.

Recent developments, however, exposed cracks within his political base, following reported tensions between Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, following the governor’s defection from the NNPP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move was seen as a major setback for the NNPP, given Kano’s status as a political stronghold and the backbone of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Amid the uncertainty, Kwankwaso has held meetings with leading figures in the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and for Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola.

These engagements had fuelled speculation of an emerging opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

On Saturday evening, the Kwankwasiyya Movement announced plans for Kwankwaso to formally defect to the ADC on Monday.