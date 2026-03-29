Kwankwaso To Join ADC On Monday

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has officially announced that its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The decision, which was made public in a press statement, will see Kwankwaso formally register with the ADC on Monday, March 30, 2026, at his residence in Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, at 12 p.m.

The announcement has sent ripples through the political landscape, with the Kwankwasiyya Movement calling on its members across Nigeria to immediately join the ADC at their local wards, local government areas, and state levels.

Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed, the spokesperson for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, explained the reasoning behind the decision in the press release, emphasizing the movement’s commitment to the advancement of democratic values and good governance.

“We have always been committed to the betterment of our state and the nation at large,” Dr. Mohammed said. “This strategic decision is aimed at strengthening democratic principles and promoting inclusive leadership that genuinely reflects the will and aspirations of the people.”

The Kwankwasiyya Movement, which has a strong following particularly in Kano State, has long been associated with Kwankwaso’s leadership. His move to the ADC signals a significant shift in Nigeria’s political dynamics.

Dr. Mohammed further stressed that the decision reflects the collective interests of the people. “Democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected,” he noted. “This decision is in line with our unwavering commitment to democratic values and good governance.”

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According to the press release, members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are urged to not only register with the ADC but to actively participate in all party activities. The statement also called for contributions to the party’s growth, development, and success across all levels of government.

While the full political implications of this move are still to be seen, it is clear that Kwankwaso’s shift to the ADC will alter the trajectory of Nigerian politics, with the Kwankwasiyya Movement continuing its quest for a better and more inclusive Nigeria.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Mohammed reiterated the movement’s unity and resolve, assuring that the Kwankwasiyya Movement remains committed to building a future that prioritizes the people’s welfare.

“We remain resolute and united in our mission to create a better Nigeria,” Dr. Mohammed concluded. “This is just the beginning of a new chapter in our political journey.”

Kwankwaso’s decision to join ADC is expected to attract significant attention in the coming days, as political analysts speculate about its potential impact on the upcoming elections and the broader national political landscape.