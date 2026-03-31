PHOTOS: Kwankwaso Meets Ex-Kano Deputy Gov Gawuna After Dumping APC

Former Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, has met with the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The meeting, which was held on Monday at Kwankwaso’s residence in Kano, followed the resignation of Gawuna from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Disclosing this via X on Monday, Kwankwaso said he is optimistic about what lies ahead.

“Pleased to receive His Excellency Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, former Deputy Governor of Kano State, at my residence in Kano. Looking forward to what lies ahead,” the post read.

READ ALSO: Gawuna Resigns As FMBN Chairman Ahead Of ‘Expected’ Defection

Gawuna also resigned as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

In a resignation letter dated March 27, 2026, Gawuna said his decision takes immediate effect.

The ex-Kano APC governorship candidate had attributed his resignation to President Bola Tinubu’s directive for political appointees to step down in compliance with the Electoral Act ahead of forthcoming elections.

Pleased to receive His Excellency Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, former Deputy Governor of Kano State, at my residence in Kano. Looking forward to what lies ahead. – RMK pic.twitter.com/FoCfJNNmxu — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) March 30, 2026

“My resignation is in strict compliance with the President’s directive requiring all political appointees to step down in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act,” he wrote.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as a privilege that enabled him to contribute to the development of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the country.

He also assured that he would ensure a smooth transition by handing over all responsibilities in line with established procedures.

He is expected to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following Kwankwaso’s official defection to the party on Monday in Kano.